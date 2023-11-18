Clive Rowland: Shaping the Garrowby Limousins Herd

Clive Rowland has spent much of the past twenty years shaping the renowned Garrowby Limousins herd at Garrowby Farm on the Earl of Halifax’s estate and recently carried off the Cattle Farm of the Year title at the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards 2023. Clive arrived as farm manager at Garrowby in 2001 and while he is also responsible for the 700 breeding ewes on the 750-acre farm, that has 150 acres of arable cropping, his passion is for breeding excellent cattle. “I grew up with cattle and sheep.

My mum was a Scottish farmer’s daughter, and my uncle farms in Cambridgeshire, my cousin too, near to where I grew up. I spent whatever time I could on their farm. I enjoy sheep work, but cattle are where my heart lies. “When I first came to Garrowby we had a herd of 130 cows based around South Devon and Aberdeen Angus cows put back to Angus, South Devon and Limousin bulls but I was having a job selling them to try and earn some premium. It seemed better to breed something that I could sell to people nearer at han





