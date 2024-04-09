Clinical Trial Finds Nasal Spray Safely Treats Recurrent Abnormal Heart Rhythms

A recent clinical trial has found that a nasal spray can safely treat recurrent abnormal heart rhythms . The trial showed promising results, indicating that the nasal spray could be an effective treatment option for patients with this condition.

Further research is needed to confirm these findings and determine the long-term effects of the treatment.

Clinical Trial Nasal Spray Abnormal Heart Rhythms Treatment Research

