Climate change threatens Ladakhi people's lives and livelihoods

Environmental photographer and writer Arati Kumar-Rao travels across South Asia in all seasons to chronicle the subcontinent's changing landscape. Here, in photos and in her own words words, she captures the increasing threat climate change poses to the lives and livelihoods of the Ladakhi people, who face an uncertain future below the melting glaciers of the Himalayan mountains. Kumar-Rao is one of this year's Climate Pioneers on the BBC 100 Women list.

Snowfall is becoming increasingly erratic in the Ladakh region, disrupting farming and agricultural patterns The night of 5 August 2010 is still fresh in the memory of the people of Ladakh, in northern India, when it felt like a cloud had burst over the area surrounding the capital, Leh. One year's worth of rain fell on the cold desert in just two apocalyptic hours. Massive walls of sludge swallowed up everything in their path. Scrambling people were buried mid-stride under a thick brown-grey mass.The Ladakh region, the northernmost plateau of India, sits more than 3,000m (9,850ft) above sea leve





