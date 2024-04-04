Climate Change Threatens British Bitter Beer

The changing climate will hit traditional hop growing regions in the south-east hard. As our climate gets hotter, the bitter beer which represents England’s great contribution to beer culture will be harder to find.
British beer is given its uniquely bitter taste by hops – particularly by compounds called alpha acids that are released when the hops are boiled in the beer-making process.
