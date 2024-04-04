Climate Change Threatens British Bitter Beer

The changing climate will hit traditional hop growing regions in the south-east hard. As our climate gets hotter, the bitter beer which represents England’s great contribution to beer culture will be harder to find.

British beer is given its uniquely bitter taste by hops – particularly by compounds called alpha acids that are released when the hops are boiled in the beer-making process.

Climate Change British Beer Bitter Beer Hop Growing Regions Alpha Acids

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yorkshire's climate tech start-ups 'part of £26bn Great British success story'Regional start-up firms working in the field of climate technology are collectively worth more than £670m, new research has suggested.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Hull holds the key to answering some of the big questions around climate changeI’m sure I’m not alone when I say that I’ve spent considerable time recently reflecting on what the rest of the year may hold given the range of current uncertainties.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Areas of Scotland vulnerable to flooding as climate change ramps up threatScotland has hundreds of places classed as Potentially Vulnerable Areas (PVAs) to flooding.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

'You feel like something is dying': Climate change puts Colombian coffee production at riskProduction in the area has shrunk by 35% in the last five years, according to the Latin American and Caribbean Fairtrade Network (CLAC).

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Climate change ‘putting future of Colombian coffee production in danger’Small-scale farmers in the Sierra Nevada mountains say warming temperatures and unpredictable rainfall cycles are putting their livelihoods at risk.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Climate change ‘putting future of Colombian coffee production in danger’Small-scale farmers in the Sierra Nevada mountains say warming temperatures and unpredictable rainfall cycles are putting their livelihoods at risk.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »