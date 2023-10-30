Climate Activists Accuse Rishi Sunak of Pandering to Corporate Interests with New North Sea Oil and Gas Licences

The NSTA said oil and gas will continue to play a role in the UK’s energy mix for decades (Jane Barlow/PA)

The organisation said that oil and gas will continue to play a role in the UK’s energy mix for decades to come as the country transitions. “Instead they’re being ignored so Rishi Sunak can pander to corporate interests, with licences for fossil fuels that’ll make no difference to bills, do nothing for energy security, and produce yet more profits for dizzyingly wealthy companies like Shell.

Green MP Caroline Lucas said: “Giving the green light to dozens of new fossil fuel licences is nothing short of a climate crime.“Since much of the oil and gas will be sold on global markets, it won’t improve the UK’s energy security and it won’t cut household energy bills either. headtopics.com

“Tackling the climate and nature crises should be an absolute priority for policy makers and failure to do so means the Government is failing in its first duty to protect its citizens.” Heather Plumpton, senior policy analyst at Green Alliance, also said the approval of 27 new drilling licences will not have an impact on energy bills.

“We’d have to buy it back from international markets, while they take the profits – Equinor made a record £62 billion in 2022.”

Burnham-On-Sea: Search for missing man in sea set to continueThe man went missing after he entered the water at Burnham-on-Sea to try to save a woman and her dog. Read more ⮕

Dozens of new oil and gas licences granted in North Sea, prompting fury from environmentalistsThe decision comes in the wake of the controversial green light for the Rosebank field west of Shetland last month Read more ⮕

UK Government announces 27 new North Sea oil and gas licencesTHE UK Government has announced 27 new licence offers for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea . Read more ⮕

Tracking Rishi Sunak's Pledges: Government's Progress So FarSky News has developed a tool to track the progress of Rishi Sunak 's five pledges made in January. With a general election on the horizon, voters can now see how the government has delivered on its promises. Read more ⮕

Rishi Sunak's Competence and Electability: A Year in ReviewSophy Ridge takes over from Niall Paterson to discuss Rishi Sunak 's record as prime minister with political experts Katy Balls and Rachel Cunliffe. Andrew Lansley also joins to analyze the potential lessons from the 1992 election campaign and the role of Jeremy Hunt in the current plan. Read more ⮕

SNP MP Calls on Rishi Sunak to Scrap VAT on SunscreenAn SNP MP who survived skin cancer as a teenager has called on Rishi Sunak to scrap VAT on sunscreen to help save more lives. Amy Callaghan has led a cross-party campaign calling on the UK Government to take action on the issue. Read more ⮕