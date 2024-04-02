Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton praises players' commitment

Jim Magilton hailed his Cliftonville players for buying into what they are trying to achieve at Solitude saying "there’s no halfway house here". The Reds have been one of the standout teams this season, and they proved it again on Saturday dumping Larne out of the Irish Cup to book their place in the showpiece final against Linfield on May 4.
The two sides go head-to-head in north Belfast again tonight in the final game before the split, and while Magilton is expecting a different game he has backed his side to produce another performance having been boosted by a first win of the season over the top two. "You either believe in what you’re doing or you don’t – there’s no halfway house here," said the Reds boss. "You either believe in the players to carry out the instructions...these lads go on the pitch and don’t need many instructions, albeit we had a lovely game plan against Larne on Saturday and it worked a treat for u
