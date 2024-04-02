Cliftonville and Larne set for Premiership showdown

Cliftonville and Larne meet for the second time in four days on Tuesday night. The North Belfast Reds emerged on top in Saturday's Irish Cup semi-final, Jim Magilton's side claiming a 2-0 win at Windsor Park. Now it's time for a massive Premiership showdown as the race for the Gibson Cup intensifies. Larne currently lead Linfield by two points with just six games remaining, while Cliftonville are a further five points back in third.

Victory is essential if Magilton's men want to keep alive their hopes of a first title since 2014

