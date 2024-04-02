Clifton Boulevard in Nottingham Closed Due to Serious Road Traffic Collision

Clifton Boulevard in Nottingham has been closed in both directions due to a serious road traffic collision. The road has since re-opened after around six hours. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and diversions were put in place.

The incident caused traffic delays, but the situation is now improving.

