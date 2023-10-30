Cliff Richard sings 'without artificial insemination'

Sir Cliff Richard sings in BBC interview 'without artificial insemination'Legendary singer Cliff Richard treated viewers to a melody during an interview with BBC Breakfast on Monday, before accidentally confusing artificial intelligence (AI) with artificial insemination.

Sir Cliff earlier said that while he had thought about "slowing down", he had no plans to incorporate AI into his work.

