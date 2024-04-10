Clever Household Hack Uses Baking Soda and Essential Oils to Eliminate Odours

A clever 67p hack using common household items can effectively clean large, unwashable items like rugs and sofas - while also banishing foul odours . Whether it's the lingering scent of wet dog or the aftermath of smelly gym socks, eliminating stubborn smells from unwashable items can be challenging and may require costly professional cleaning services.

Fortunately, Terry Fisher from We Buy Any Home shares a straightforward yet effective solution that's right in your kitchen cupboards – baking soda and essential oils. This budget-friendly household hack not only rids your home of unpleasant smells but also provides an eco-conscious alternative to chemical-laden fabric fresheners. "This budget-friendly solution using baking soda and essential oils is a game-changer when it comes to combating stubborn odours in the home," Terry said. "It eliminates odours rather than just covering them up, and it's incredibly cost-effective." To tackle odours effectively, Terry recommends starting with a generous sprinkle of baking soda on the affected area. "For large items like sofas or carpets, you'll need approximately one cup of baking soda," he said. "Baking soda acts as a natural deodoriser, absorbing odours rather than simply masking them." Once the baking soda is applied, Terry suggests adding a few drops of essential oils for an extra boost of freshnes

