Cleveland's Young Pitchers Reject Long-Term Offers, Bieber to Undergo Tommy John Surgery

Five years ago, Trevor Bauer spent one sleepy morning in Cleveland ’s spring training clubhouse discussing the perils of a long-term contract and why it didn’t make sense for him. Bauer was fresh off an arbitration hearing and insisted he’d never sign for multiple years because he believed one-year deals would be more lucrative in free agency. Advertisement “If players are willing to take more risk and shorter term,” Bauer told USA Today in February 2019, “they can really drive the value up.
” Two of Cleveland's younger starting pitchers in those days were Mike Clevinger and Shane Bieber. Neither had the luxury of Bauer’s $7.5 million he made upfront for being a top-10 pick in the draft. Bieber’s signing bonus was $420,000 and Clevinger’s was $250,000. It’s impossible to say what impact, if any, Bauer’s career and financial views had on the rest of the staff back then. Nevertheless, grown men are responsible for making their own choices. Both Clevinger and Bieber rejected lucrative, long-term offers from the franchise. Both probably regret that now. News of Bieber’s pending Tommy John surgery is devastating both for him and the club. The Guardians had decided by November they probably weren’t going to deal Bieber before this season. Shane Bieber will have Tommy John surgery
Cleveland Trevor Bauer Long-Term Contracts One-Year Deals Mike Clevinger Shane Bieber Tommy John Surgery
