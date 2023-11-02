Clement says Rangers fan dynamic 'changing' but begs 'keep pyro out'

However, the Ibrox boss pleaded with fans to"keep the fire outside of the stadium" after a huge pyron display minutes into the match saw the players taken off the pitch.
After a delay to the match - after kick-off was pushed back due to the Rangers team bus being held up by traffic - Rangers romped to a 5-0 victory at Dens Park. And Clement reckons the supporters are thriving watching his side with positive reactions given to the players who are playing their part on the pitch.
The Belgian boss admitted he loves the"songs and energy" from Rangers supporters but pleaded with fans to keep pyro away from matches after the delay. Clement said:"You come here in the warm-up and the stand is full, everyone is chanting and supporting the players, giving a lot of energy. Those are very important things."We feel also the dynamic between fans and players is changing and it’s because of both sides. The supporters are positive to the players and the players are doing the right things on the pitch. headtopics.com
"Those things we need to continue doing and not pyro things because going inside is not a good thing. "We started the game brightly with pressing from Danilo and you can break the rhythm of the team like that.
"It was good the team started brightly again, but I think everyone will understand that it's really good to have all this support, all these songs and all this energy – I love it – but keep the fire outside of the stadium."