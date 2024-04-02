Cleaning Expert Reveals 'Easiest' Way to Clean Air Fryer

A cleaning expert has revealed the 'easiest' way to spruce up your air fryer that won't damage the appliance. Over the Easter weekend, many air fryers might've ended up with greasy baskets and stuck-on food hidden inside, reports the Express. Cleaning these appliances can be difficult if a liner has not been used, leading to hours of scrubbing work that might not even remove the stains but could damage the non-stick finish.

Lyndsay shared an easy cleaning tip on her TikTok account @norfolkavenue to help her followers clean their air fryers. She titled the short video: "How to clean your air fryer. Literally so easy." Lyndsay kicked off the clip by saying: "The air fryer is one of the easiest things to clean and here's a video to prove it." Her method begins with adding three scoops of baking soda into the basket followed by a generous squirt of washing-up liquid. Lyndsay used Fairy Original washing-up liquid for this hint, but any brand of dish soap will do the jo

