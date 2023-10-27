Classic song to be remixed by Majestic – featuring a sample of Bonnie Tyler

The song has been released to celebrate the partial lunar eclipse which can be seen across the UK tomorrow (Saturday, 28 October). It sits alongside an educational video starring Bonnie Tyler herself explaining the lunar phenomenon. This comes as research found 49 per cent don’t know what a lunar eclipse is and 84 per cent wrongly believe the moon is round.

Bonnie Tyler, who is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her hit single this year, said: 'Given my connection to eclipse-related matters, I was very happy to collaborate with Jaffa Cakes to educate Britain about the science behind this magnificent lunar phenomenon. 'I hope that after watching this video, people throughout the UK will gain a deeper understanding of the night sky.

