Classic Premier League Matches: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Camera kisses, overhead kicks, substitutes sent off and debuts to remember - games between Manchester United and Liverpool have had it all. And, to help build up to a fixture that could have huge implications on the races for both the title and Champions League places, we thought we'd look back at some Premier League classics between the sides.

Defender Neil Ruddock scored 11 Premier League goals for Liverpool between 1993 and 1998 We'll start in the second season of the Premier League era, when defending champions Manchester United went 3-0 up inside 25 minutes thanks to goals from Steve Bruce, Ryan Giggs and Denis Irwin. The sharks seemed to be circling around under-pressure Liverpool manager Graeme Souness, but his side rallied and clawed themselves back into the game through a Nigel Clough double. In a classic second half, that swung from one way to another, Liverpool completed an improbable comeback through Neil Ruddock's header 11 minutes from tim

