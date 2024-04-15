Clashes Erupt as Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Stage 'Economic Blockades'

Officers clashed with pro-Palestine demonstrators across the country today as protesters took part in ' economic blockades ' amid fears that an unprecedented 350-missile attack on Israel by Iran could escalate the war in the Middle East . Hundreds of people gathered in areas of London and Kent thought to have links to Israeli drone manufacturer Elbit Systems to chant and unfurl banners as police struggled to keep crowds under control.

People had been encouraged by pro-Palestinian groups to participate in the 'economic blockade' by missing work or school and only making purchases from companies sympathetic to their cause. In London, chaotic footage shows dozens of officers appearing to jostle with protesters outside One Curzon in Mayfair, in an attempt to keep them out of the road with umbrellas getting crushed in the crowds and some people having to step over bikes parked on the pavement. The office block is home to London Metric, which protest group Palestine Action has previously claimed rents property to Elbit system

