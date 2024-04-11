Claire Sweeney Falls for Boxing Legend Ricky Hatton's Charm

Claire Sweeney 's friends have revealed how she fell for the 'hysterical' charm of boxing legend Ricky Hatton . They say that Ricky's sense of humor and entertainment attracted Claire to him when they met on Dancing on Ice.

The couple has grown closer and are planning a summer getaway together. They are also considering going on holiday to Tenerife. Claire's friends believe she can be a positive influence on Ricky, who has had personal issues in the past.

Claire Sweeney Ricky Hatton Romance Humor Entertainment Summer Getaway Holiday Tenerife

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Claire Sweeney and Dancing on Ice co-star Ricky Hatton put on cosy displayCoronation Street star Claire Sweeney and former boxer Ricky Hatton looked rather loved-up as they enjoyed a night out together following their stint on Dancing on Ice

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton spark romance rumours as they enjoy cosy night out together after...On tonight's episode of Dancing On Ice, Claire Sweeney gets eliminated by the judges.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton spark romance rumours as they enjoy cosy night out together after...On tonight's episode of Dancing On Ice, Claire Sweeney gets eliminated by the judges.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton spark romance rumours as they enjoy cosy night out together after...On tonight's episode of Dancing On Ice, Claire Sweeney gets eliminated by the judges.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Ricky Hatton cosies up to Claire Sweeney - months after Dancing On Ice meetingThe pair were spotted at the pub together in Ricky's hometown of Hyde, Tameside, on Saturday

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Ricky Hatton 'is completely besotted with Claire Sweeney after striking up a connection on Dancing...Ricky Hatton is the first celebrity to be eliminated from Dancing On Ice 2024 on Sunday after facing the dreaded skate off with Lou Saunders. Judges Jayne Torvill , Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo chose to save Lou after skate off.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »