Civil Servants May Stop Working Over Fears of Complicity in Gaza War Crimes

Civil servants could stop working over fears they could be complicit in war crimes in Gaza if Israel is found to have broken international law. The union which represents civil servants , the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), said it was considering taking legal action to prevent its members in the department for Business and Trade "from being forced to carry out unlawful acts". PCS said that the government has an "obligation to do all it can to halt the onslaught".
"As it does not appear to be willing to do so, we are seriously considering taking legal action to prevent our members from being forced to carry out unlawful acts," Paul O'Connor, the union's head of bargaining said. "We do not take such cases lightly and we only do so where we have reasonable prospect of winning." In January, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) was asked to consider whether Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza after South Africa brought a case against them
Civil Servants War Crimes Gaza Israel International Law Legal Action Public And Commercial Services Union Government Onslaught
