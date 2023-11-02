City's most 'luxurious restaurant' used to be down small alleyway

A forgotten Liverpool venue once located down a small alley was the "in" place for generations of customers.

The business supposedly took its name from a large stuffed bear which stood in the entrance hall and it is believed to have first opened further down Lord Street at another site. The Bear's Paw was established by restaurateur John Cobham, from Waterloo, within a block of property known as Cobham’s Buildings.READ MORE: 15 rare photos show lost factory and the faces who worked there

"He then returned to Liverpool and opened The Bear’s Paw which became Liverpool's “most palatial and luxurious restaurant,” widely famed for its luncheons and dinners which the proprietor arranged. John Cobham died in 1889 in the heyday of his restaurant’s prosperity, and his widow ran the business until 1895 when it changed hands headtopics.com

A fire causes serious damage to the site in 1922 and two years later, it was sold again. But many generations from the 60s onwards will still remember visits to The Bear's Paw.Through the years, The Bear’s Paw passed through the hands of a number of owners including Professor Andrew B. Semple, Mr. Harry Isaacson and Mr. Harry Waterman. At one point, it reopened under the name the New Bear's Paw and renovations saw a maple dancefloor fitted.

A Liverpool ECHO advert from September 21, 1962, offers an insight into the site when it was known as the New Bear's paw. It describes the venue as having entrances on Doran's Lane and Harrington Street, offering a three course lunch, Liverpool's finest table d'hote and an "always fabulous" a la Carte menu. At the time, it also hosted a dinner dance every Saturday. headtopics.com

