City of Edinburgh Council set to declare housing emergency

The council's housing convener Jane Meagher will table a motion on Thursday highlighting a "crisis" in both the public and private sectors.
The Scottish government is expected to be urged to provide extra resources to help meet the "severe challenges". If, as expected, the motion gets cross-party support, Edinburgh would be the first city council in Scotland to formally declare a housing emergency.Council figures show approximately 5,000 households in the capital are in temporary accommodation, the highest number in Scotland.Meanwhile, the council - which is run by a minority Labour administration - said about 200 bids are made for each social rented home that becomes available.
"We know there are things beyond the council's control, we understand that both the Scottish and UK governments can and must do more, but things can't go on as they are. Business as usual isn't working and all levels of government must respond." headtopics.com
She added: "Shelter Scotland is ready and willing to work with the council and other stakeholders to prepare an action plan following the declaration." He added: "This includes investing at least £60m to help local authorities and registered social landlords acquire properties for use as high quality, affordable, permanent homes.