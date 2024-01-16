Cities: Skylines 2 Faces Toxic Behavior and Potential Long-Term Impact

Cities: Skylines 2 faced performance issues and missing features upon its launch in 2023. The CEO of Colossal Order, Mariina Hallikainen, expressed concern over the growing toxic behavior from both developers and players. This negativity could have a detrimental effect on the game's community and discourage creativity and modding.





