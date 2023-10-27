Cities Skyline 2 developer: 'Yes, our characters have teeth. No, the characters' teeth are not affecting performance'

He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as" must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

Fallout co-creator settles over two decades of fan debate about who nuked who with a single off-hand comment 6 years after Ark: Survival Evolved left early access, Ark: Survival Evolved's remaster enters early access

Skyrim's retired lead designer says anything other than the 'Bethesda usual' has to be approved by Todd Howard: 'He doesn't believe it's true, but unfortunately it's true'

Rare Tommykaira Skyline GT-R Expected to Fetch $1 MillionDubbed a 'unicorn' for truly being one of a kind, the iconic supercar has been tipped to fetch up to $1 million. This Tommykaira is reportedly the most powerful model of its kind and the world’s fastest road-legal R34-era Skyline GT-R ever sold by Nissan. Read more ⮕

Cancel your dental appointment, Cities: Skylines 2 devs debunk teeth as root of performance issuesThe Cities: Skylines 2 devs have debunked the theory that high-poly teeth are causing performance issues. Read more ⮕

This Fallout 4 no-hit 100% permadeath run took more than 2 years, 415 attempts and over 2,000 hours: 'this is by far the most challenging Fallout 4 run that will ever be completed'

The new Metal Gear Solid 3 remake trailer played me like a fiddle

Former 'king of crypto' FTX boss to take stand in fraud trial that, so far, seems to be going very badly for him

Elden Ring fans discover 'cut' sword behind frenzied speculation has, in fact, been hiding in plain sight the whole time