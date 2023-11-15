Cindy Crawford and Daughter Kaia Gerber Attend Planet Omega Exhibition Party

Cindy Crawford and her lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber led the arrivals at the Planet Omega exhibition party in New York City on Tuesday night. The duo looked ultra chic in rivaling all-black outfits as they posed for photographs on the event's red carpet. Planet Omega, which opened November 9 and runs until November 19, is a celebration of Omega's 120-year history as one of the world's leading luxury watchmakers.

Kaia, 22, made the daring choice of going braless under her sheer black turtleneck top that she tucked into a short accordion skirt. The runway maven highlighted her long legs by rocking semi-sheer tights and sky-high heels. Seeing double! Cindy Crawford and her lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber led the arrivals at the Planet Omega exhibition party in New York City on Tuesday night Chic: The duo looked ultra chic in rivaling all-black outfits as they posed for photographs on the event's red carpet Kaia's light brown hair was worn in an elegant updo and she opted for soft brown eyeshadow and a glossy lip for the evenin

