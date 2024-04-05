Cillian Murphy: From Stage Debut to Oscar Win

The first time I met Cillian Murphy was at the Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh, in 1997. The actor, then 21, was making his stage debut in Disco Pigs , a two-hander about teenagers from Cork, Ireland, a frenetic story about friendship and first love. Even then, in tight-fitting silver trousers that looked like tin foil, fearless, feral, Murphy had a magnetism that ricocheted around the room. That ethereal face, that deep, laconic Irish accent, those ice-blue eyes held everybody in his thrall.

He would wind down after each performance with several pints (and an odd obsession with Chumbawamba) with the company, a wild gang who were all great friends. Had you asked me then if he might one day win an Oscar, I would have nodded: absolutely, yes. Last month Murphy picked up his first Academy Award for best actor for Oppenheimer, crowning a 28-year caree

