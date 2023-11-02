Christmas stamp images revealed

Royal Mail has revealed the images of its Christmas stamps and published recommended dates for posting cards next month.

A set of five festive stamps are on sale, containing images inspired by the themes of Christmas carols and featuring a lyric from carols O Holy Night, O Little Town Of Bethlehem, Silent Night; Away In A Manger and We Three Kings.The stamp designs were created exclusively for Royal Mail by illustrator Tom Duxbury, who specialises in the medium of woodblock printing to depict both vintage and modern scenes.The set of stamps is the first Christmas issue to feature the silhouette of the King.

“The charming style of these designs, which were inspired by the carols that are so familiar to us all, set the perfect tone for the festive season.” Tom Duxbury said: “’It’s been a privilege to illustrate the first set of Christmas stamps to bear the silhouette of His Majesty King Charles III. The theme of nativity became a chance to create rich, luminous nightscapes.“They echo my own experiences of being out in nature at night – especially the moors where I live. This time and place holds a special kind of feeling; that of stillness, softness, and magic. headtopics.com

The barcodes on this year’s Christmas stamps will allow customers to watch a seasonal themed video created for Royal Mail by the award-winning Aardman studio. The video features Shaun the Sheep and his friends sending some festive cheer to the farmer’s dog.

The first Christmas stamps, issued in December 1966, were the result of a children’s art competition announced by the then postmaster general Tony Benn.Royal Mail is encouraging customers to order online gifts and shopping well in advance, and to post their festive greetings early, to help its staff deliver the bumper festive mailbag. headtopics.com

