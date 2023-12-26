Christmas Movies to Watch on Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video

Snuggling up and watching a Christmas movie is a great way to get in the festive spirit. From classics, newer releases, family favourites and festive romcoms, there's something to suit everyone. We've put together some options you can watch on Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video.

Read more: Four-year-old boy with sight loss receives special Christmas gift Read more: Watch: Elves get up to mischief at Belfast school in fun festive video Cosy up on the sofa, grab a hot chocolate and enjoy! Netflix How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) The cranky, cantankerous Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for his happy neighbours in Whoville. But could a little girl's kindness change his heart? Starring Jim Carrey, Taylor Momsen, Jeffrey Tambor and more. The Christmas Chronicles (2018) After accidentally crashing Santa's sleigh, a brother and sister pull an all-nighter to save Christmas with a savvy, straight-talking St. Nick. Starring Kurt Russell, Darby Camp and Judah Lewi





BelfastLive » / 🏆 16. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

15 Sitcom Christmas Specials You Need to WatchA list of 15 sitcom Christmas specials that are often overlooked but still important. Includes a description of the Father Ted Christmas special from 2008.

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Win Sambro's Disney-inspired Bops N Tops and Puzzle Palz BundlesEnter for a chance to win 1 of 4 Sambro's Disney-inspired Bops N Tops and Puzzle Palz bundles worth £50 each. These stationery goodies feature favorite characters from Disney princesses to Paw Patrol, Marvel, Lilo & Stitch, and more.

Source: MadeForMums - 🏆 127. / 51 Read more »

Cilla Black to be Honoured in Radio 2 Christmas Day SpecialCilla Black will be honored in a Radio 2 Christmas Day special hosted by Sir Cliff Richard. The show will coincide with the 60th anniversary of the start of her career and will feature previously unheard songs and interviews with Cilla.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins on the True Meaning of ChristmasAs a vicar’s daughter, Charlotte Hawkins is determined to pass on her dad's teachings about the true meaning of Christmas. She emphasizes the importance of looking out for each other and making sure no one is left out or goes without. She reflects on her childhood memories and the presence of her late father during this festive season.

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

The Crown: Behind the Scenes of the Hit Netflix SeriesThe second instalment of the sixth series of The Crown is set for release on 14 December. The programme has been a smash hit for Netflix and has seen some of the UK's greatest acting talent take on the challenge of portraying the Royal Family. Martin Childs and Alison Harvey, the production designer and set decorator, discuss the luxury of time and money that allows for the creation of detailed and spectacular sets.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Leeds Bar The Canary Unveils Christmas Food Menu with Bottomless Gravy OptionsLeeds bar and restaurant The Canary has unveiled its Christmas food menu, featuring bottomless gravy-inspired options. The menu includes festive wings with gin and cranberry glaze, parsnip fries, and pigs in blankets. The main menu offers the Canary Christmas burger, the buttermilk festive burger, and the festive vegan burger. All dishes come with spiced slaw, lettuce, and tomato, and can be accompanied by parsnip fries. Free bottomless gravy is available with any dish. The menu is available from noon to 8pm daily.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »