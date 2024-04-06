Christine Quinn's Husband Files for Divorce, Seeking Sole Custody of Son

Christine Quinn 's estranged husband Christian Richard has filed for divorce from her. The tech entrepreneur, 45, is citing 'irreconcilable differences' in his filing against the Selling Sunset alum, 35, after he was arrested for domestic violence in their marital home last month. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, he is asking for sole legal and physical custody of their two-year-old son Christian with only visitation rights for Quinn.

He also asked the court to terminate the reality TV personality's ability to seek spousal support and is not requesting alimony from her. There did not appear to be any explicit mention of a prenup in his filin

