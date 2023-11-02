Christine McGuinness shares generous offer she received at a B&M store this Halloween

The model turned television personality was shopping for Halloween treats for her three children on Tuesday (October 31), when a stranger came to her rescue at the B&M till. Sitting in her car following the shopping trip, 35-year-old Christine told her 716 followers that her heart had been “warmed” by the generous encounter. Christine said: “How lovely is this right so I've just been in B&M picking up some stuff for Halloween for the kids.

He just said ‘I don't want your children to not have the things for Halloween’ and I was like’ aw thank you so much, I’m okay but thank you very much’.” Christine then added: “I've done that before, I’ve been there when I’m stood behind someone and they haven’t got enough money and I’ve gone ‘here you are, I’ll pay for you’ but I just never expected anyone to do it for me and it just really warmed my heart, I was like aw bless him.

