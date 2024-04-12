Christina Hall's Root Canal Infection Returns with No Symptoms

Christina Hall recently discovered that a root canal infection she had in 2022 had returned with no symptoms. She had previously undergone an emergency root canal due to a tooth injury when she was 16. In 2020, her dentist noticed signs of infection in the previous root canal and she had it redone. Christina plans to have further treatment to address the infection. She emphasizes the importance of trusting one's own health instincts.

Additionally, she has experienced unexplained health issues such as skin rashes, joint and muscle pain, dry eyes, acid reflux, and brain fog. After undergoing tests, she was diagnosed with mercury and lead poisoning, possibly from exposure to contaminated houses and small intestine bacteria overgrowth. She is now considering if her breast implants could be related to her health problems

