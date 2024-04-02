Christian Horner's Accuser Left Upset and Intimidated Over Sexting Scandal

CHRISITAN Horner's accuser has been left "upset, scared and intimidated" over the sexting scandal, according to a family friend. The scandal took a new turn when sexually suggestive texts allegedly sent by the F1 boss were leaked.

The woman, who lodged a complaint with Red Bull, feels upset, angry, scared, intimidated, and lonely. She plans to take her case to an employment tribunal to return to work for the team.

