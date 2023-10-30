Christian Horner comments on Daniel Ricciardo as paddock rumours swirl

Despite his troubles at McLaren with the car’s rear-end weakness, Christian Horner says it’s a “fallacy” that Daniel Ricciardo’s driving style cannot cope with that sort of car.Back on the grid after his two month injury lay-off, Ricciardo bounced from his Austin troubles to put in an impressive showing at the Mexican Grand Prix.

That was the team’s best result of this championship and it meant AlphaTauri leapt from 10th to eighth in theAsked if he thought the Aussie had done enough in the AT04 to prove he’s not ‘fundamentally limited’ by such a car, Horner told the media in Mexico: “I think that’s a bit of a fallacy to say. I think sport is as much in their head as it is in anywhere else.

“He’s back to his old self, he’s relaxed, he’s confident and I thought this weekend… He came into the weekend fully motivated after a tricky Austin coming back from injury and I thought he did a did a great job this weekend.” headtopics.com

“It is great to see Daniel performing so well and fully endorses the reason why we brought him back into the AlphaTauri,” he added. “I thought he was outstanding this weekend, fighting Mercedes in an AlphaTauri. And if it were not for the red flag, he’d have finished further up, so it was a great performance and certainly looked like the Daniel of old this weekend.F1 2023: Head-to-head qualifying and race stats between team-mates

Since Ricciardo joined AlphaTauri at this year’s Hungarian Grand Prix when the Red Bull reserve driver was called up to replace the beleaguered Nyck de Vries, the team has recorded its three best results of the championship. headtopics.com

While Liam Lawson, filling in for Ricciardo after his broke his hand, was ninth in Singapore, Yuki Tsunoda was eighth in Austin and now Ricciardo has added a P7 to the scoresheet.“I think he just brings them a bunch of experience,” he said. “They had two inexperienced drivers in the car.

Christian Horner lauds Daniel Ricciardo as pressure mounts on Sergio PerezPerez’s race lasted just 14 seconds after he crashed into Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at the opening bend. Read more ⮕

Christian Horner lauds Daniel Ricciardo as pressure mounts on Sergio PerezPerez’s race lasted just 14 seconds after he crashed into Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc at the opening bend. Read more ⮕

Christian Horner: You can't blame Sergio Perez for going for it | Daniel Ricciardo looked like old selfHorner: You can't blame Perez for going for it | Ricciardo looked like old self Read more ⮕

Christian Horner issues latest Sergio Perez verdict after disastrous DNF in MexicoThe fans came to see Sergio Perez, but the run to Turn 1 was all they got... Read more ⮕

Christian Horner discredits Lewis Hamilton's 'stroke of luck' P2 finish'I think in the end they would have been beaten by the Ferraris.' Read more ⮕

Christian Horner's response to Lewis Hamilton's 'unsupported' Sergio Perez claimsLewis Hamilton claimed Red Bull have not been 'really massively supportive' of Sergio Perez. Read more ⮕