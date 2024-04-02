Christian Horner and wife Geri put on united front at Point to Point races

The couple, who have been married since 2015, mingled with fellow guests as they put on a united front at the Point to Point races in Buckinghamshire. Their sighting comes weeks after the F1 chief found himself at the centre of a text leak scandal involving a female colleague. Going about his business as usual, Christian was seen celebrating and holding the winner's trophy alongside his Spice Girls star wife after their horse placed first in one of the races.

It has been a stressful few months for the Red Bull team principal, who was accused of inappropriate behaviour, with the 50-year-old 'completely' denying the claims. The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spice Girls reach out to Geri Horner amid Christian Horner allegations'She knows she has us four that are with her.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Christian Horner's united front with his Spice Girl wife Geri Halliwell at the racesGeri Halliwell and Christian Horner arrive holding hands at Bahrain Grand Prix. The embattle Red Bull Principal put on a public front with his wife amid a leaked text message scandal just days after he had been cleared by the company of wrongdoing.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Christian Horner breaks cover amid Red Bull feud rumours after displaying united front with Geri Halliwell...Christian Horner's future at Red Bull is looking increasingly uncertain as he broke cover in Saudi Arabia, with former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher the latest pundit to weigh in on the subject.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

Geri and Christian Horner put on united front as Netflix plan to cover scandalGeri Horner and her husband Christian Horner received some welcome news after a turbulent time following the Red Bull investigation - which is set to be covered in Drive to Survive

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner and wife Geri Halliwell are at war with neighbours over...Planning documents in January showed the Spice Girl and F1 Red Bull boss have applied to install the pool in their garden, alongside new decorative planting and a heat pump to keep the water warm.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Geri Halliwell-Horner's fireplace at huge country mansion with husband Christian could rival Hampton CourtThe Spice Girls singer and the Formula One boss live in the countryside

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »