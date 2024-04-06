Chrissy Teigen shares unedited bikini photo and fans praise her for being real

The mother-of-four, who shares children Luna, seven, Miles, five, Esti, 14 months, and baby Wren, 10 months (whom she welcomed via a surrogate) with husband, uploaded a montage of snaps from their family vacation that had fans commenting in their thousands. Chrissy looked like a goddess in a black bandeau bikini with fringing under the bust and on the hips as she balanced baby Wren on one hip.

Chrissy Teigen just became every woman's hero when she posted an unedited photograph of herself in a bikini The model and chef, 38, glowed with happiness, her skin makeup-free and her incredible figure looking relatably natural and unairbrushed. Chrissy's Instagram followers were unanimous with their praise, thanking the star for sharing a "real" and "honest" photograph of her postpartum figure in a world where celebrities and influencers go heavy on the filter

