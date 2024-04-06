Chrissy Teigen Shares Photos of Family Trip to Bangkok

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Saturday to share more photos from her family trip to Bangkok . The 38-year-old mother-of-four and her two oldest children — daughter Luna , who turns eight this month, and son Miles , six in May — dressed in traditional Thai clothing in clips shared to the app's Stories feature. In one brief video clip shared with her 42.6 million followers, the model flaunted a beautiful, pink, beaded top.

Teigen wore it with gold accents, including a long necklace with charms and ornate, geometric hair pieces. She also shared a snippet of Luna in a blue and gold outfit, and Miles in white, purple, and pink. Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Saturday to share more photos from her family trip to Bangkok Teigen's look included gold accents, including a long necklace with charms and ornate, geometric hair pieces The cookbook author looked gorgeous in a full face of makeup by artist Punpawee Somporn, who she tagge

