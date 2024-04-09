Chris Sutton warns Philippe Clement about the Premiership title race

But Chris Sutton has warned the Belgian there's no such thing as a moral win in this situation, with his former side Celtic very much in the Premiership title race. Although, he did give credit to Clement for the way his players stood up to the test of being 2-0 down against the Hoops, and didn't crumble. "Unfortunately for Philippe Clement and his side, the actual title race with Celtic is very much still on.

The destination of the Premiership trophy was in the balance before kick-off at the weekend. And nothing has changed after Sunday’s cracker. Clement talked about Rangers being moral winners and Brendan Rodgers also declaring it’s still in Celtic’s hands. They both seemed content enough and both sets of fans probably walked away fairly happy for once. It was a tremendous game and you know it hit the mark when you see people talking about it all over the UK and beyond. And it’s also set us up for a mouth-watering end to the season that could go right to the wire. Both sets of supporters are now claiming the advantage but I still think it’s impossible to call. Rangers still need to go to Celtic Park and they will have five away games in their last seven games. I can see why both managers would take positives from Sunday and try to look on the bright side. Celtic should have been out of sight by half-time and that could have been a major step towards the title

Chris Sutton Philippe Clement Premiership Title Race Celtic Rangers Football

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sutton trolls Clement's Rangers 'moral victory' Celtic quoteChris Sutton trolls Philippe Clement's Rangers 'moral victory' stance.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Philippe Clement arrives at 2 conclusions on Rangers life inside a cartoonClement gave a fascinating insight into the life of a prominent personality in the west of Scotland with an interview last week.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Ridvan Yilmaz sparks Rangers injury sweat as Philippe Clement dealt another blowThe left-back limped off on international duty with Turkey during the clash with hungary after just 27 minutes.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Rangers not Philippe Clement's final destination as ex boss makes predictionErik Gerits coached Clement and was his boss in the boardroom and reckons the English Premier League is a natural next step.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Ex-Rangers captain sees shades of Walter Smith in Philippe ClementEx-Rangers captain Lee McCulloch has admitted he can see shades of the legendary Ibrox manager Walter Smith in Philippe Clement.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Philippe Clement told Rangers gripe over Dundee call off 'doesn’t stack up'Ex-Dee defender Lee Wilkie has slapped down issues over communication flagged by the Belgian.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »