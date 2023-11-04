Chris Shields praises Alan Mannus' stellar career ahead of his final game

Chris Shields has praised the successful career of Alan Mannus, who recently played his final game as the goalkeeper for Shamrock Rovers. Mannus retired after the Hoops' title-winning season match against Sligo Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

Throughout his 21-year career, Mannus achieved numerous accomplishments, including six League of Ireland titles, five Irish Leagues, four IFA Cups, an FAI Cup, a Scottish Cup, two Irish League Cups, two Setanta Cups, four County Antrim Shields, and a President's Cup. He also received individual awards such as the Ulster Footballer of the Year in 2007/08 and three Soccer Writers Ireland Goalkeeper of the Year awards in 2010, 2020, and 2022. Additionally, he represented Northern Ireland nine times. Chris Shields, a midfielder for Linfield, recalls facing Mannus during his time at Dundalk and mentions their shared experience in UEFA coaching courses. Shields expresses admiration for Mannus' remarkable career and acknowledges his talent during his time at Shamrock Rovers before his move to St Johnstone

