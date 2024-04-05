Chris Pine unveils trailer for his directorial debut Poolman

On Thursday, Chris Pine unveiled the first trailer for his feature directorial debut Poolman , in which he stars as an eccentric slacker -turned- private detective called Darren Barrenman. In it, the 43-year-old Emmy nominee gave his 'Pine Nut' fanbase gratuitous footage of himself in all his shirtless glory cleaning the pool at the Tahitian Tiki apartment, but with unkempt hair and a burly silver beard.
Darren spends a lot of time with his parents played by Oscar nominees Danny DeVito and Annette Bening while acting non-committal to his girlfriend played by Oscar nominee Jennifer Jason Leigh (who at 62 is only three years younger than Annette). Jurassic World Dominion's DeWanda Wise portrays June Del Rey, the executive assistant to LA City Councilmember Steven Toronkowski (Stephen Tobolowsky), who randomly enlists Barrenman's help on taking the 'dirty' politician down. 'Can I trust you?' Darren asks the stereotypical femme fatale at one poin
Chris Pine Poolman Trailer Directorial Debut Eccentric Slacker Private Detective Shirtless Scenes Cast Danny Devito Annette Bening Jennifer Jason Leigh Dewanda Wise Corrupt Politician
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »
Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »
Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »