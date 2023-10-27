Chris McKee says Linfield have a clear message despite opening up gap at the top

Linfield may be sitting seven points clear at the top of the Irish Premiership, but Chris McKee insists no-one at Windsor Park is getting carried away just yet.

McKee came off the bench to grab a dramatic late win over title challengers Cliftonville last Friday night. It strengthened the Blues grip at the top of the league but McKee said boss David Healy had a very clear message for the team after the game."The manager said to us in the changing room that there's still an awful lot more to come from this team," McKee said ahead of Linfield's game against Loughgall this afternoon."There is so much potential in this team.

"We're sitting well in the league table, but we're not going to pay too much attention to that at the minute. "We just need to take each game as it comes. There are some big games coming up as we move towards a busy Christmas period, fingers crossed we can keep up the good form and keep putting the points on the board." headtopics.com

McKee had to make do with a place on the bench for the trip to Solitude after being away on international duty, but he was delighted to be able to make a telling contribution. "When you come on at 0-0 you're hoping something is going to drop for you, and thankfully it did," he said."It was a massive win. Obviously Cliftonville have been going well and were in good form, so it was a big game. Sign up to our f ree sports newsletter to get the latest headlines to your inbox

Read more:

BelfastLive »

Jim Magilton admits Linfield defeat was 'tough' but he knows how to respondCliftonville boss backs his side to bounce back quickly Read more ⮕

Blues beaten by Hull in Rooney's first home gameLiam Delap and Jaden Philogene score Hull City's goals as Wayne Rooney suffers a second straight defeat as Birmingham City boss. Read more ⮕

Wayne Rooney told to 'f*** off back to USA' after Birmingham lossThe Blues have lost back-to-back games under their new boss. Read more ⮕

Chelsea vs Brentford LIVE commentary: Blues recovering form but Bees on record unbeaten London derby run –...Post-match press conference: Mauricio Pochettino (Premier League: Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal) Read more ⮕

Cruise blues: Robotaxi firm pauses all driverless operationsDecision comes after CA revokes firm's driverless license and NHTSA signal an investigation Read more ⮕

Wayne Rooney loses first two matches as manager of the BluesManchester United legend Wayne Rooney has lost his first two matches as the manager of the Blues. He replaced John Eustace earlier this month. Rooney understands that fans are unhappy but asks for time to implement his philosophy. Read more ⮕