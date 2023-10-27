Chris Burnicle eyes Tory pick for North East mayor

Chris Burnicle, a Sunderland councillor and local businessman, wants to be selected as the Conservative candidate for North East mayor

A second Conservative politician has launched his bid to become the party's candidate for North East mayor. Chris Burnicle, who sits on Sunderland City Council, hopes to be on the ballot paper for May's election.A Conservative Party spokesperson said it would "select a North East mayoral candidate in due course".

Whoever is elected will represent a population of about two million people stretching across Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, and County Durham. The role is being created under a £4.2bn devolution deal for the North East of England, which is due to be ratified in the next few months and will bring with it new funding and decision-making powers."I am a Conservative because, as a child, I lived in a house that was derelict and watched my dad - through hard work and ambition - turn it into a home," he said in a statement. headtopics.com

Labour's choice is Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness, while Jamie Driscoll, North of Tyne mayor, plans to run as an independent after leaving the party.New North Shields bar and tap house aims to be 'more than just a brewery' as alcohol licence set for decision

