Chorley planning: These are the latest applications to be granted or awaiting a decision including a children's home

Take a look at the 7 planning applications put toAn application for work to a protected oak tree at Gleneagles Drive is awaiting a decisionAn application submitted to the council for a part first floor side extension, part single storey rear extension and the conversion of an attached garage to habitable accommodation following the demolition of an existing conservatory, by a Redwood Drive homeowner is awaiting a decisionAn application for two front dormers, a single rear dormer, a single...

Take a look at the 7 planning applications put toAn application for work to a protected oak tree at Gleneagles Drive is awaiting a decisionAn application submitted to the council for a part first floor side extension, part single storey rear extension and the conversion of an attached garage to habitable accommodation following the demolition of an existing conservatory, by a Redwood Drive homeowner is awaiting a decisionAn application for two front dormers, a single rear dormer, a single storey rear extension and a front porch following the demolition of an existing attached garage, outbuildings, and roof canopy by a Collingwood Road homeowner is awaiting a decisionAn application for a certificate of lawfulness for the use of a Chorley Road dwelling as a children's home for a maximum of two children, with a manager and two carers on site, has been granted

Read more:

leponline »

Glasgow City Council to be compensated for council tax freezeGlasgow City Council still has the option to choose whether or not it will impose a new council tax rate this year Read more ⮕

Concern growing for man missing from Chorley HospitalChristian Wilding has links to Leyland, Lostock Hall, Penwortham and Preston. Read more ⮕

Man admits to murdering Chorley woman Fiona Robinson who died after suffering ‘multiple injuries’A man has admitted to murdering a woman who died after suffering “multiple injuries” in Chorley. Read more ⮕

Man admits to murdering Chorley woman Fiona Robinson who died after suffering ‘multiple injuries’A man has admitted to murdering a woman who died after suffering “multiple injuries” in Chorley. Read more ⮕

Storm Babet aftermath: Yorkshire residents affected by flooding could get £350 grant from councilCouncil grants of £350 are available to help flood-hit residents in Catcliffe and Treeton, in South Yorkshire. Read more ⮕

Ilkley: Plans for 20mph limit to move ahead says Bradford CouncilBradford Council says it is confident this is the 'right scheme' for Ilkley. Read more ⮕