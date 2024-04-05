Chorley FC Virtually Guaranteed Place in Play-offs After Easter Weekend Wins

The Magpies are virtually guaranteed a place in the play-offs after picking up two wins over the Easter bank holiday weekend. On Good Friday, they impressively swept aside Darlington 3-0 on their own patch and then followed that up with a 2-0 home win over Blyth Spartans on Easter Monday. It means Preece’s men are now in third spot in the table, nine points clear of South Shields in eighth place.
Mathematically, Chorley are still not out of the title race although they are 12 points behind champions-elect Tamworth with an inferior goal difference. Realistically, the manager knows that winning the title is out of the question but a second-place finish is within reach. They are two points behind Scunthorpe United with a game in hand and finishing in runners-up spot will give them home advantage in any play-off match. Preece told club media: “”There’s still an opportunity for us to win the league so let’s keep pushing for that. 'If we can’t do that then let’s push for secon
