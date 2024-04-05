Chorley FC Virtually Guaranteed Place in Play-offs After Easter Weekend Wins

The Magpies are virtually guaranteed a place in the play-offs after picking up two wins over the Easter bank holiday weekend. On Good Friday, they impressively swept aside Darlington 3-0 on their own patch and then followed that up with a 2-0 home win over Blyth Spartans on Easter Monday. It means Preece’s men are now in third spot in the table, nine points clear of South Shields in eighth place.

Mathematically, Chorley are still not out of the title race although they are 12 points behind champions-elect Tamworth with an inferior goal difference. Realistically, the manager knows that winning the title is out of the question but a second-place finish is within reach. They are two points behind Scunthorpe United with a game in hand and finishing in runners-up spot will give them home advantage in any play-off match. Preece told club media: “”There’s still an opportunity for us to win the league so let’s keep pushing for that. 'If we can’t do that then let’s push for secon

Chorley FC Play-Offs Easter Weekend Wins Title Race Second-Place Finish Scunthorpe United

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



leponline / 🏆 50. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

21 Best Luxury Easter Eggs 2024 from Fortnum & Mason to HarrodsThe best luxury Easter eggs and most expensive Easter eggs to buy in 2024 including Fortnum and Mason Easter eggs, Harvey Nichols easter eggs, and Hotel Chocolat Easter eggs.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Chorley schoolchildren create huge Easter egg design on bowling green at Buckshaw Retirement VillageThe bowling green at Buckshaw Retirement Village at Oakbridge Drive is currently an incredible sight of colour and creativity.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Easter opening times for Aldi, Tesco, ASDA, M&S, Lidl and moreSupermarket opening and closing hours for Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Glasgow shopping centre opening times for Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter MondayWith the Easter bank holiday weekend upon us, many will be heading to the shops for some retail therapy. Before you head off though, take a note of Glasgow's shopping centre opening times as some may be affected.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Tesco, Morrisons, Asda, Aldi and Lidl hours for EasterSupermarket opening times for Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Glasgow weather forecast for Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter MondayDespite the Glasgow weather being rather temperamental recently, it appears we are in for some dry weather with a few sunny spells over the Easter weekend.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »