Chloe Madeley and James Haskell's Marital Woes Revealed in Reality Show

Chloe Madeley and James Haskell's marital woes were put under the spotlight in scenes from their ITVX reality show. The couple were filming the lead up to daughter Bodhi's first birthday in August for Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair when they spoke candidly about the issues in their relationship. Chloe, 36, and James, 38, have since separated, with the couple confirming that they decided to end their five-year marriage in September, mere weeks after wrapping filming on their show. Tensions flared in the fourth and final episode of their show as James claimed his wife was treating him 'like a dog'. The pair were preparing to film their new couple's podcast, with Chloe - the daughter of Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan - left irked by the fact her husband wasn't prepared. Speaking out: Chloe Madeley and James Haskell's marital woes were put under the spotlight in scenes from their ITVX reality show, Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair Not impressed: Tensions flared in the fourth and final episode of their show as James claimed his wife was treating him 'like a dog' She explained: 'You've done what you love to do, you've said"here's an idea that I really wanna do and I think it's going to be amazing" now the day is here, you've done absolutely no prep for it. 'I was up until 11.30 last night in bed writing treatments for the show.' She added to the camera: 'Classi

Chloe Madeley confirms split from husband James HaskellChloe Madeley confirmed she had split from her husband James Haskell in a joint statement released on Saturday. The couple, who married in 2018, have fulled speculation about their relationship after the personal trainer, 36, emerged without her wedding ring as she partied with friends - shortly after the former rugby player, 38, was pictured chatting to a mystery blonde outside a London nightspot. Since then, the couple have both been seen out on several occasions without their rings. In a joint update shared to Instagram, they announced: 'Chloe and I mutually decided separate at the end of September, 2023. 'We had not planned on releasing a statement at this time - certainly not while the television show was airing - but constant speculation about our marriage has, unfortunately, forced our hand Read more ⮕

