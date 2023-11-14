Chinese Troops' Lack of Combat Experience Exposed

The last time Chinese troops were caught in a major firefight, they learned a painful lesson. A PLA unit was in South Sudan in 2016 on UN peacekeeping duty, tasked with protecting two camps of civilians. When rebels and government forces clashed, the camps came under fire. As the Chinese troops took refuge, a rocket-propelled grenade hit one of their vehicles, killing two of them.

Back home, China’s government portrayed the tragedy as evidence that the country was emerging as a great world power, ready to shoulder weighty responsibilities. But to the PLA’s commanders, the episode was a debacle that exposed one of their greatest vulnerabilities: an almost complete lack of combat experience. China has not fought a war since the one with Vietnam in 1979 that lasted a month (though minor skirmishes continued for another decade). Back then the PLA was still using “human wave” mass-infantry assaults of the sort that Mao Zedong had adopted during the Korean war. They proved ineffective against Soviet-armed Vietnamese forces hardened by fighting with Americ

