Chinese takeaway frustrated by persistent prank calls

A Chinese takeaway has taken to social media to hit out about a "child" making persistent prank calls and ordering food that has gone to waste. In the first call, the hoaxer ordered nearly £40 worth of food, asking for spring rolls, spare ribs, sweet and sour king prawn balls, sweet and sour chicken, two lots of chips, egg fried rice and a can of Coke. Chefs in Best Taste, in Main Street, Bulwell, cooked the food but it wasn't collected.

After subsequent calls, the owners have had enough and posted on Bulwell Community Group on Facebook, asking for it to stop. They said: "Whilst we understand that kids will be kids, these are not simply 'harmless' prank calls. From the first prank call £40 worth of food was ordered, which we prepared. The food was not collected or paid for. "It should go without saying that this is not okay at all. Not only are you wasting the time and money of a small business, you are also wasting food

Chinese Takeaway Prank Calls Wasted Food Small Business

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chinese Oil Giant Calls for Government Support of Shale ProjectsOne of the biggest state-owned oil and gas companies in China has called on the government to do more to back shale oil projects in the country.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

US charges Chinese nationals with cyber-spying on pretty much everyone for BeijingPlus: Alleged front sanctioned, UK blames PRC for Electoral Commission theft, and does America need a Cyber Force?

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

UK hits out at ‘unacceptable’ Chinese-backed cyber attacks on democracyThe UK announced sanctions against individuals and a front company linked to a Chinese hacking group.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Dowden guarantees UK elections will be safe from Chinese cyber attacksBeijing was on Monday publicly blamed by the UK Government for targeting the elections watchdog.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

UK hits out at ‘unacceptable’ Chinese-backed cyber attacks on democracyThe UK announced sanctions against individuals and a front company linked to a Chinese hacking group.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Dowden guarantees UK elections will be safe from Chinese cyber attacksBeijing was on Monday publicly blamed by the UK Government for targeting the elections watchdog.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »