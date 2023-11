Scientists have solved the case of the 'mystery rocket' that left a 100-foot crater on the moon in March of last year. It was determined to be a rogue Long March 3C rocket from the China National Space Administration. The conclusion was reached by analyzing light reflections off the mystery object captured by a telescope before the impact.

