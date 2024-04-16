Chinese Researchers Demonstrate Low-Cost Nvidia Module for Hypersonic Weapon

Researchers in China have reportedly demonstrated how a low-cost Nvidia Jetson module could theoretically be used to direct a hypersonic weapon .to perform real-time optimization of the fuel supply system and control of a scramjet engine for an air-breathing hypersonic missile, according to Nvidia 's Jetson portfolio is intended to bring AI to embedded systems , delivered as a system-on-module that includes a CPU , GPU , and memory.

According to SCMP, the boffins found the Jetson module is capable of processing computational fluid dynamics models with great efficiency, delivering results in 25 milliseconds, making it ideal for their project.

China Researchers Low-Cost Nvidia Jetson Module Hypersonic Weapon Fuel Supply System Scramjet Engine Air-Breathing Missile AI Embedded Systems CPU GPU Memory Export Restrictions

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheRegister / 🏆 67. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Researchers demonstrate security vulnerabilities in Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs)Researchers demonstrate how ELDs can be accessed over Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connections to take control of a truck, manipulate data, and spread malware between vehicles. The vulnerabilities in ELDs pose a significant security risk as most heavy-duty trucks are required to be equipped with these devices.

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Researchers demonstrate technique for identifying single cancer cells in blood for the first timeA pioneering study led by a Keele scientist has demonstrated how a single cancer cell can be identified in a sample of blood, paving the way for more personalized and targeted treatments for cancer patients.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Researchers demonstrate how vital conditions enable perinatal well-beingPerinatal mental illness is a leading cause of death during pregnancy and the first postpartum year in the U.S.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Researchers demonstrate miniature brain stimulator in humansRice University engineers have developed the smallest implantable brain stimulator demonstrated in a human patient. Thanks to pioneering magnetoelectric power transfer technology, the pea-sized device developed in the Rice lab of Jacob Robinson in collaboration with Motif Neurotech and clinicians Dr. Sameer Sheth and Dr.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Researchers demonstrate the positive effect of melatonin in the prevention of obesityTwo international studies led by the University of Granada (UGR) have confirmed that melatonin helps prevent obesity. In addition, its effects are positive against visceral obesity, a particularly worrying fat that accumulates deep in the abdomen, close to vital organs, which can cause serious health problems.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Pro-Palestine Protesters Demonstrate Outside Labour Leader's HomeRishi Sunak condemns pro-Palestine protesters who staged a demonstration outside Sir Keir Starmer's London home, calling for an end to genocide and a two-way arms embargo on Israel.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »