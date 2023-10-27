Chinese fighter jet comes within 10 feet of US bomber at 'uncontrolled' speed

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video A Chinese fighter jet flew within 10 feet of an American B-52 bomber, the US military said on Thursday. The US Indo-Pacific Command (PACOM) condemned the actions of a Chinese pilot in the South China Sea, who they said ‘flew in an unsafe and unprofessional manner.

‘The US will continue to fly, sail, and operate – safely and responsibly – wherever international laws allow,’ PACOM said, adding that the US military ‘remains dedicated to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and we expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific to operate in international airspace safely and in accordance with international law.’ Over the past year, China has been pushing its claim on the South China Sea over strong objections from the US and its neighbors.

