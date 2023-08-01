Chinese Cryptocurrency Mining Operations Found in U.S. States

Chinese cryptocurrency mining operations have been discovered in 12 U.S. states, raising national security concerns. The Pentagon is overseeing surveillance of a Chinese bitcoin mining facility in Cheyenne, Wyoming, which is near a Microsoft data center. Microsoft has expressed concerns about the possibility of China engaging in intelligence collection activities. U.S. officials are worried about the mining operation conducting surveillance on the nearby air force base.

