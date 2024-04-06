Chinese Company AeroHT to Launch Land Aircraft Carrier in 2025

The Chinese company AeroHT is likely to launch its Land Aircraft Carrier ( LAC ) in 2025. The off-road van-like vehicle is capable of stopping and deploying a two-seat, multi-rotor eVTOL aircraft. While the car was first displayed at a tech day held by AeroHT’s parent company Xpeng last October it seemed more like pie-in-the-sky dreaming rather than a concrete reality.
But then AeroHT made a production announcement at this year’s CES and Xpeng is moving forward with the Chinese airworthiness certification process needed.AeroHT is currently calling the vehicle a modular flying car and while it may at first seem to be something out of a fantasy sci-fiThe company says it is preparing the Land Aircraft Carrier for preorder by the last quarter of this year and has plans to begin deliveries in the last quarter 202
