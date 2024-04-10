Chinese businessman kidnapped from golf course and held captive for cryptocurrency ransom

A wealthy Chinese businessman was kidnapped from a golf course and held captive by a gang who demanded a $15 million cryptocurrency ransom . Dylan Huang, in his 30s, was playing golf with his PA and two other women at Brocket Hall in Hertfordshire when five men attacked him.

He was forced into a car at gunpoint and taken away. Mr Huang tried to resist but was overpowered and threatened with a knife. He was eventually released and interviewed by the police at his home.

